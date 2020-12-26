Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $269.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.