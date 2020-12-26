Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.94 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock worth $2,721,045 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

