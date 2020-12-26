Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.81. 1,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.11% of Global X Guru Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

