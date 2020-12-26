Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Shares Down 3.3%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53. 42,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 45,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.16% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

