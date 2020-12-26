Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 20,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Self Storage stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

