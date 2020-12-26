Glenville Bank (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50. 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

Glenville Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank of Scotia that provides various banking products and services for families and businesses. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

