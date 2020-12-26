GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $11.29 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.09 billion to $44.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $46.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,407. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.