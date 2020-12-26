Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

