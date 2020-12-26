Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 86,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 455,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

