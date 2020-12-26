Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,095,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 684,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.