Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 14.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price dropped 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 3,062,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,267,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the second quarter worth about $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genprex in the third quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genprex by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

