General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of 144.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,760 shares of company stock worth $577,757. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

