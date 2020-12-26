Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS GTXMQ opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

