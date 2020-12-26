FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

WELL stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

