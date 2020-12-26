FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

MC stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.06%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,692 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

