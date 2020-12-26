FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ArcelorMittal Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MT stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

