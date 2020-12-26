Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.86. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

