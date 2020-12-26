Function X Hits Market Cap of $13.32 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Function X has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $66,637.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,926.60 or 0.99936752 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00019398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,684,447 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.