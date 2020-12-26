FujiCoin (FJC) Achieves Market Cap of $789,238.68

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $789,238.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,904.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.02499789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00520409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.01271832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00663643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00260626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,171,503,132 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

