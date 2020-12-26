fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FUBO opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

