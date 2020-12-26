FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of FS Bancorp worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $63.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

