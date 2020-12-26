FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of FS Bancorp worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

