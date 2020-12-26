Friendz Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,866.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $871,203.41 and $33,866.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,758,418 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

