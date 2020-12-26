Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

