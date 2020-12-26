Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOJCY. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

