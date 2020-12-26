Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Up 7.8%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,065,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 364,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

