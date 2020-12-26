Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,862,582. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova lifted its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.