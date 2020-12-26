FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $11,455,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

