First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.72

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and traded as high as $59.72. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 4,275 shares trading hands.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

