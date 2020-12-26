First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.07. 17,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 67,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

