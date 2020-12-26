First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Trading 1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69. 49 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.47% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

