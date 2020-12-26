First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.30

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 554241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

