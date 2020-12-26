First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of First Business Financial Services worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

