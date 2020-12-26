First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of First Busey worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

