First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Bank were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in First Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.