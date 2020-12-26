FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.37. 20,938,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 5,275,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FireEye by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

