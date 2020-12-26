Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Up 53% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 53% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $307,359.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00046223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002067 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

