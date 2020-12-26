Financial Review: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rimini Street and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.25 $17.53 million $0.25 18.40 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 1.68 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.06% -8.92% 11.48% B. Riley Financial N/A 19.27% 2.81%

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 3 0 2.75 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Rimini Street on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. This segment also provides merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; manages various private and public funds for institutional and individual investors; and trades in equity securities. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Valuation and Appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services, which include valuation of assets to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other capital provider. The Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

