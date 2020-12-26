Financial Comparison: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICTS International and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 1 8 16 0 2.60

Accenture has a consensus price target of $243.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than ICTS International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $333.31 million 0.45 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Accenture $44.33 billion 3.82 $5.11 billion $7.46 34.49

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats ICTS International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

