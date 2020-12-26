Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.63 ($80.74).

FRA FIE opened at €65.35 ($76.88) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.98.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

