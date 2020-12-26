Feellike (FLL) Market Cap Achieves $142,849.09

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,849.09 and approximately $29.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00671221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00163608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00097995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00061410 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

