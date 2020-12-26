Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

