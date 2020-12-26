FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $392.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

