eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $807,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,463,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.73 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in eXp World by 67.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $6,463,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

