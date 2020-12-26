ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $103,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

