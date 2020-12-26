ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 10,170 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 306,625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.77 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.