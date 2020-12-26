ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immersion were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $243,399.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,169 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.93 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of -178.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

