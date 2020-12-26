ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $79,000 in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

