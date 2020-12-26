ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $38,000 in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in MediWound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. MediWound Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

