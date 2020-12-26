ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.07.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

